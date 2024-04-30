Mumbai News: 3 Man Booked For Attempting To Travel To Doha With Fake Passport | Representative image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport has filed a case against three people for allegedly attempting to travel to Doha using fake passports. The accused were identified as Noor Hasan Sai, 37, Pramod Kumar Das, 36, and Ramsakal Bujharath, 45, with Sai and Das hailing from Bihar and Bujharath from Uttar Pradesh. The case was lodged at the Sahar police station on April 28.

According to the police, on April 28, at 4pm, Sai, Das, and Bujharath arrived at Mumbai International Airport with intentions to travel to Doha. They presented their passports and boarding passes at the immigration counter for verification. Upon inspection, fake stamps were discovered in Sai’s passport, with three such stamps found. Subsequently, identical fake stamps were also found in Das and Bujharath’s passports, all indicating arrival at Delhi and Mumbai airports in 2023 and 2024.

They were handed over to the wing in charge, who further investigated the matter. It was revealed that they sought employment in Gulf countries and had sought the help of an agent Vimal Patel from Bihar. The agent provided them with fake employment letters, and other documents, arranged flight tickets, and charged Rs 50,000 from each.

The case was filed under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Passport Act.