Mumbai News: Gujarat Man Booked For Attempting To Travel To UK With Fake Passport, Visa

Representational photo |

Mumbai: A man identified as Rutvik Sorathi has been booked for attempting to travel to the United Kingdom with a fake passport and visa obtained from Surat.

According to the FIR filed at Sahar police station, on November 1 at 3:30 am, Sorathi arrived at the Mumbai international airport with the intention to travel to the UK.

As he presented his passport and boarding pass for verification at the immigration counter, the immigration officer discovered a remark on the passport on page 10 which stated “Settlement Scheme Family Permit (UK Visa)”.

This raised suspicion and when the officer asked Sorathi about the purpose of his trip to London, he could not provide a satisfactory explanation.

Sorathi's relative living in London helped him obtain a fake passport, visa

Subsequently, the immigration officer handed him over to the wing incharge for further investigation which revealed that Sorathi had obtained the passport from Surat under a fake name and address. On the passport, Sorathi’s name was written as Rutvik Sanjay Kumar.

Sorathi, later, told the investigation officer that his relative Narshi Jeevan, living in London, had assisted him in obtaining a fake passport and visa.

The Airport Authorities have filed case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 12 of the Passport Act at Sahar police station on November 1.