Mumbai News: 3 Individuals Arrested for Illegal Possession of Weapons | Representational Image/ Pexels

Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 12 apprehended three individuals for allegedly possessing weapons without license. The police seized a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from the accused, identified as Sufiyan Shaikh (22), Vedant alias Anna Thanekar (19), and Dinanath Yadav, all from Dahisar West.

Police set trap after tip-off

According to the FIR, the police received information that some individuals were seen carrying illegal weapons with the intention of committing a crime in the jurisdiction of the MHB police station. On Saturday night at 12:40, acting on the tip-off, the police set up a trap in front of Shitadevi Temple on S.V. Road, Dahisar West. The police noticed two individuals behaving suspiciously, detained them, and identified them as Sufiyan Shaikh and Vedant alias Anna Thanekar.

Upon inspection, the police found old injury marks on Shaikh's legs and hands, and discovered a country-made pistol with three live cartridges, loaded in his handbag, valued at Rs. 25,000. The pistol bore the text 'AUTOMATIC PISTOL AND ONLY FOR ARMY SUPPLY.' When asked about the weapon license, Shaikh admitted to not possessing one and stated that Vedant alias Anna Thanekar had given him the weapon.

Upon inspecting fresh injuries found on Vedant Thanekar's knees, he claimed to have recently been in an accident and admitted to receiving the weapons from Dinanath Yadav, his friend's father. The police subsequently arrested Yadav as well.

The police filed a case against these three individuals under sections 25 (possession of prohibited arms), 29 (purchasing arms from unlicensed persons), and 3 (carrying arms without a license) of the Arms Act, and 135 (disobeying an order) and 37 (1) (c) of the Maharashtra Police Act. The investigation is ongoing.

Unit 12 of the Crime Branch, led by Vilas Bhosale and his team, conducted the operation under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roushan.