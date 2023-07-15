Pune: Crime Branch Raids Suspicious Places Across City; Seizes Weapons Worth ₹85,500

Representational image | IANS

In an effort to curb criminal activities and maintain public safety, Ritesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Pune City, conducted a large-scale combing operation. The operation focused on checking criminals and conducting preventive action in hotels, lodges, dhabas, bus stations, railway stations, and public places suspected of criminal activities.

The operation, which took place from Friday July 14,10 pm to 2 am on Saturday July 15, involved teams of officers and enforcers from the crime branch and police stations in different areas of Pune city. A total of 1824 criminals were checked, with 577 of them being apprehended during the campaign.

Weapons worth ₹85,500 seized

As a part of the special operation, 13 accused were arrested under Arms Act crimes, and authorities seized two pistols, seven live cartridges, and 12 sharp weapons worth ₹85,500. The operation spanned across various police stations in Pune City, resulting in the arrest of several criminals involved in different offenses.



Furthermore, the Crime Branch also arrested several individuals under the Prohibition Act and Gambling Act, seizing cash and illicit substances from them.

The combing operation also targeted hotels, dhabas, lodges, ST stands, railway stations, and deserted areas in the jurisdiction of the Pune Police Commissionerate. The Traffic Branch played a crucial role in monitoring suspected vehicle drivers and taking action against 292 vehicle owners, leading to a recovery of ₹2,68,000 as penalties.



With the support of various high-ranking police officials and teams from different departments, the combing operation successfully arrested criminals in a measure to ensure public safety. This initiative will continue, and preventive action will be taken to monitor the movements of criminals and maintain law and order in Pune city.