Mumbai News: Three Held With 4.7 Kg Nepali Charas Worth ₹1.43 Crore

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Wednesday arrested three people from Wadala for selling Nepali Charas in Mumbai.

Two of the three arrested people are brothers. Police have seized 4.7kg of charas from their possession, which is worth ₹1.43 crore in the international market.

ANC's Bandra unit received information about a person selling drugs. Based on this information, ANC arrested Shahnawaz Shabir Gafoor Rajput, 34, with 1kg of charas and subsequently raided his residence where they found over 3kg substance.

According to the ANC official, the charas seized is of high quality and is found in Himachal Pradesh. It enters Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh or from the India-Nepal border.

The ANC later arrested the accused’s brother Sohaib Shabir Gafoor Rajput, 32, and another Sharif Shakil Shaikh 37.

