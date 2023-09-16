ANC Seizes ₹1.41 Cr Worth of MD Drug in South Mumbai; 4 Arrested | Representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan Unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized Mephedrone (MD) drugs worth Rs 1.41 crore from Colaba and Dongri. Four people have been arrested in the case.

According to information received from the ANC, when a team from the Azad Maidan Unit was patrolling in South Mumbai, they spotted two suspicious individuals on Haji Niaz Ahmed Azmi Road in Colaba. As soon as these men noticed the police, they attempted to flee. Observing their attempt to escape, the police pursued and apprehended them. Upon taking them into custody and conducting a search, MD was found in their possession.

During further investigation in this case, their connection to Dongri came to light, and subsequently, the police arrested two more individuals from Dongri. The police have recovered 750 grams of MD drugs worth approximately Rs 1.41 crore from these four individuals.

The names of the accused individuals are Fahim Khan, Asgar Sayyad, Ibrahim Khan, and Wasim Sayyad. All four were presented in court, where they were remanded to police custody.

In the last six months, the Anti Narcotics Cell has seized drugs worth more than Rs 33 crore.

