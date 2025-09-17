 Mumbai News: 3 Arrested In Ghatkopar Drunk Driving Crash On LBS Road; Court Extends Custody After 35-Year-Old Man’s Death
Mumbai News: 3 Arrested In Ghatkopar Drunk Driving Crash On LBS Road; Court Extends Custody After 35-Year-Old Man's Death

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 05:57 AM IST
article-image
3 Arrested In Ghatkopar Drunk Driving Crash On LBS Road; Court Extends Custody After 35-Year-Old Man’s Death | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking case of drunk driving that led to the death of a 35-year-old man, the Vikhroli Metropolitan Magistrate court on Tuesday extended the police custody of three accused by two days.

The accused Bhavika Dama-Bhanushali, 30, her friend Khorram Bhanushali, 30, and Aniket Bansode were arrested in connection with a high-speed crash on LBS Road, Ghatkopar, which claimed one life and caused major damage to roadside property.

Accident Details

According to the Ghatkopar Police, the tragic incident occurred on the morning of September 13 around 6:15 AM on LBS Road in front of Excel Arcade Building, Ghatkopar. Bhavika, who was allegedly driving under the influence, lost control of her Kia SUV (GJ 15 CK 4411) while on her way to Phoenix Mall in Kurla for breakfast. The vehicle rammed into roadside shops, severely injuring a 35-year-old man.

Victim Succumbs to Injuries

The victim succumbed to his injuries late Sunday night while undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital. Bhavika, along with Khorram and Aniket, was arrested by the Ghatkopar Police on Sunday. They were initially remanded to two-day police custody.

Investigation Underway

As the custody period ended on Tuesday, the trio was produced in court again. Police sought an extension to complete the investigation, including awaiting the final chemical analysis report to determine the level of alcohol in the accused's bloodstream. The court granted a two-day extension.

Identity of Victim Yet to be Established

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Police have released the victim’s photo on social media and circulated it across police stations in an effort to identify him, as his identity remains unknown.

