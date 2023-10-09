Mumbai News: 22-Year-Old Man Killed Over Food Parcel At Restaurant In Chembur

Man Dies By Suicide | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man who went to a restaurant to pick up a food parcel was killed in a scuffle with two people, police said on Monday.

The victim, Anil Randive, left home at around 10pm on Sunday to pick up his order from Sannidhi Bar and Restaurant, located on RC Marg, Chembur (East). The accused, Ritik Bajaj, 23, and Hardik Valodra, 27, were already at the restaurant waiting for their parcel.

Randive arrived and picked up a parcel from the reception table. Bajaj and Valodra yelled at Randive, telling him that it was their order. There started a verbal fight between the three, which turned physical.

Bajaj punched Randive with metal bangle

The duo started kicking and punching Randive, a police official said. Bajaj took off his metal bangle (kada) and started punching Randive, which led to serious injury and loss of blood, the official said. Randive lost consciousness and collapsed, and the owner of the hotel alerted the police. The accused fled the spot. The police arrived at the restaurant and took Randive to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Officials filed a murder case and checked the CCTV footage at the restaurant. They tracked the suspects to their homes in Chembur Camp. Bajaj and Valodra were arrested on Monday and remanded to police custody, an official confirmed.