Mumbai News: 2 Men Take Scooter For Joyride On Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Case Filed

Mumbai: The Bandra police registered an FIR against an unidentified individual for allegedly driving a scooter at high speed on the Worli Sea Link. When the police signalled him to stop, he ignored the warning and sped away. The incident occurred on August 17, between 5.25 pm and 5.30 pm.

What Exactly Happened?

According to the FIR, at 5.25 pm on Saturday, the Bandra main traffic control room received a message from the Worli traffic department about a white-coloured scooter entering the Sea Link from the Worli side at high speed and heading towards Bandra. The rider did not stop when signalled by the police.

The police quickly alerted their team at the Bandra toll plaza, where they noticed a white-coloured scooter approaching from the southbound to the northbound direction, with another individual seated behind the driver. At the Bandra toll plaza, the police again signalled the rider to stop, but he continued at high speed and fled from the toll plaza.

Details On The Rider's Appearance

The driver of the scooter appeared to be between 30 and 35 years old, of slim build, with dark skin, wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a black helmet.

Case Filed In The Matter

Subsequently, the police registered a case against the scooter driver under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, on August 17.