Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Cheating ₹50 Lakh From Homebuyers With Fake MHADA Website

The arrested accused in police custody | FPJ

The Mumbai Cyber Police have arrested two individuals accused of allegedly duping over 10 homebuyers by creating fake websites resembling those of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) and posing as MHADA officials.

The accused have been identified as Kalpesh Sevak, who allegedly created the fake website, and Amol Patel, who impersonated a MHADA officer. Both are residents of Parel and Nalasopara. The case came to light when MHADA officials approached the police after receiving multiple complaints from defrauded homebuyers.

According to cyber police, several victims reported being scammed after visiting what they believed to be the official MHADA website. Upon investigating the complaints, MHADA officials discovered that the website was a fraudulent copy of their original site. The fake site lured homebuyers with promises of discounted flats under MHADA schemes at significantly reduced prices.

Based on the complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Western Cyber Police Station at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, initiating an investigation. A team of 10 to 12 officers began a technical probe, eventually tracking down the suspects despite their efforts to evade arrest by frequently changing locations.

Initially, the case involved only one victim, but as the investigation progressed, at least 10 more homebuyers came forward with similar complaints. The duo is believed to have scammed over ₹50 lakh from these victims. During interrogation, police revealed that there could be as many as 25 to 30 more victims yet to be identified.

Officials noted that many of those targeted were senior citizens who had invested their life savings in hopes of securing affordable homes.

"Citizens should be cautious of cyber fraudsters offering MHADA houses at suspiciously low prices, especially if they claim to bypass the official lottery system. If anyone asks for sensitive details like your bank account number, OTP, KYC, debit card number, Aadhaar, PAN, or requests you to click on links or download apps, end the communication immediately and report the incident. You can dial 1930 or visit your nearest police station for assistance. MHADA will never ask for such information over calls or messages," a police official advised.