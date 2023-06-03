Mumbai News: 2 criminals arrested for stealing deep freezer from supermarket, visuals surface

Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: Two people were arrested within three hours of allegedly stealing a deep freezer, worth Rs1.25 lakh, kept at a supermarket, said the MHB Colony police. The duo was identified as Omrao Rabriyo, 24, and Votaram Meghwal, 25, while their third accomplice is still on the run. Quoting the 43-year-old complainant and the supermarket owner, Jayesh Patel, the police said that the crime took place on May 28 at around 2 am.

CCTV footage becomes a boon for police

Based on Patel's complaint, a probe was initiated with the scanning of the footage from the CCTV mounted in the store. In the visuals, three people were seen lifting the freezer and loading it in a tempo. The police then started to trace the tempo as well as the mobile number of the accused. With the help of technical investigation and inputs from reliable sources, the duo was apprehended the same day at 5 am from Nalasopara.

Video | CCTV footage of Deep freezer with ice creams stolen from outside Daily needs super market in IC Colony, Borivali #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/BVXUFZDwab — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 1, 2023

The stolen deep freezer containing ice creams worth Rs19,000 has been recovered from the accused, said the police. A case has been registered against them under the Indian Penal Code section 379 (punishment for theft).