Mumbai News: 17-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Arabian Sea Near Mahim; Search Operation Underway

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 17-year-old boy drowned in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday. The incident occurred near Custom Road, close to Mahim Dargah, behind the Mukhdoom Sea Palace building in Mahim west.
Alert issued by BMC
An alert of the was raised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) following the drowning. The authorities identified the victim as Piyush Oberoi.
Search operation underway
The search operation for Piyush is currently underway, and the rescue teams have been working to locate the young boy.