Mumbai News: 15 Rescued After Fire At Grant Road Highrise

Dhavalgiri building at August Kranti Road | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Around 15 people were rescued on Friday after a fire broke out at a duplex flat in a 23-storey building located at Grant Road. No casualty or injury was reported in the mishap reported from Dhavalgiri building situated at August Kranti Road, Papnuswadi, said the fire brigade. However, electric installations, furniture, split AC units, false ceiling, documents, clothes and gym equipment were gutted. The fire was doused by 12.25pm.

The level-two blaze occurred at around 09.35am in the flat on the twelfth floor. The residents of 15th, 21st and 22nd were left stranded and had to be rescued with the help of a ladder.

Salman Ansari

Salman Ansari

Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said that no person was inside the duplex flat when the fire erupted. Prima facie, it appears that the mishap occurred due to a short-circuit in the electric installation. The firefighting system of the building was in working condition and it helped to douse the flames, he added. The blaze was brought under control with the help of eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers and a highrise van. The firefighters also used two small hose lines and two first aid lines installed in the building.

On Thursday night at around 9.38pm, a minor fire broke out in five-six galas located in the ground plus one structure at Ramchandra lane, Malad industrial estate. Stock of clothes, leather bags and trolley bags were reduced to ashes.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)