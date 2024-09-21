Can Cow Dung Replace Firewood At Crematoriums?

Exploring eco-friendly alternatives: Maharashtra considers cow dung cakes for crematoriums | Representational Image

Mumbai: If the state government has its way, crematoriums across Maharashtra will soon replace firewood with cow dung cakes. A study group has been tasked to assess the possibility after deliberating on cost, availability and the environment.

In June, the state constituted a study group, headed by the state commissioner for municipal administration, to assess formulation of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for civic bodies to protect the rights of the deceased.

The same study group will now delve into cow dung cakes as an alternative to firewood. It will also bring to the table the likely expenditure, availability, environment impact, social implications, legal provisions and judicial orders, states an order issued by the state urban development department.

The matter of eliminating firewood as fuel is before the State Human Rights Commission. Besides, an advisory has been issued by the National Human Rights Commission, which is allegedly not being followed scrupulously. The study group was established to take stock of the existing issues and draft the SOP.

Meanwhile, according to the state census report released last year, the cattle in the state was approximately 94 lakh until 2023. The study group may consider this while assessing the availability of cow dung cakes for crematoriums.