Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Grant Road's Highrise; Several Rescued, No Casualties

Dhavalgiri Building, Grant Road | Google Street View

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the 11th and 12th floor of a building in the Grant Road area on Friday morning. The fire broke out in the Dhavalgiri Building situated on the August Kranti Road in the locality. Fire services rushed the spot on receiving the information and reported it was a level 2 fire. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to the latest update by the Municipal Fire Brigade department, the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, furniture, doors, household articles, etc. on 8th floor & 12th floors. Two small hose lines and two first aid line of the building's fix fire fighting system are in operation to douse off the fire.

People stranded on the 21st & 22nd floors were safely rescued by firemen to terrace. Around 7-8 people stranded on the 15th floor were rescued by firemen and moved to the terrace by staircase.

Another Fire Reported 2 Days Ago

Nine people, including women and children, were rescued on Wednesday this week after a fire broke out in six shops located in Byculla West. No casualty or injury was reported, but goods stored in 5,000-6,000 sq ft area were gutted.

According to the fire brigade, the level-2 blaze erupted in a ground plus one-floor structure housing six shops opposite Saifi Manzil, near Hyat medical, Sakhali street number 3. Some parts of these shops were damaged due to the ensuing explosion of two LPG cylinders.

Fire chars 6 shops to ashes

The fire started at around 7.29 am and the flames had also reached two nearby ground plus three-storey structures – Jubilee building and Dhobi ghat chawl. It engulfed electric installations, wiring, wooden furniture, exhaust fans, glass windows, and wooden frames of doors and windows. Clothes and articles stored in the shops were reduced to ashes.

