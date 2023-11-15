Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Byculla Building, 5 Rescued; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Byculla area on Wednesday morning. A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Five people were rescued from the building, ANI reported. Firefighting operations are underway. No injuries were reported till now.

Visuals of the incident show thick smoke emerging out of the building causing black clouds in the sky above. Some people can be seen in the video who were waiting for the fire brigade to arrive at the scene. Sirens of the fire trucks can also be heard in the surroundings.

#WATCH | A massive #fire broke out in a building in #Mumbai's #Byculla area on Wednesday morning. A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.



Credit: @vssalman007 pic.twitter.com/ESpgTxlLWo — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 15, 2023

Fire breaks out in a building in Byculla area, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Five people rescued from the building. Firefighting operations are underway. No injuries reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2vNy19JysN — Jayprrakash Singh (@jayprakashindia) November 15, 2023

According to the latest update from the Municipal Fire Brigade department, the fire was confined to shoes, footwear & leather stock, garments, electric wiring, and electric installation. Four to five people were rescued safely by the firemen from the staircase of the adjacent G+2 structure.

Recent Fire Incidents Reported

A minor fire broke out on the balcony of room no. 1301, 13th floor, B wing, Red Wood 15-storey building in Jogeshwari west on Sunday (Nov 12) at 9 pm, caused by firecrackers. The blaze, confined to a sewing machine and wooden furniture, was swiftly extinguished within 10-15 minutes by the fire brigade. No injuries were reported.

More details are awaited.

