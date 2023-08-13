Mumbai news: 1,343 Fishermen, Affected In Coastal Road Project, To Get Compensation Soon

Mumbai Coastal Road Project | Screengrab of BMC video of Coastal Road

Around 1,343 fishermen, who have been affected by the Coastal Road project, will get their compensation soon. The fisheries department of state government and BMC administrator have given its nod for the compensation.

BMC has undertaken the ambitious coastal road project in the year 2018 to ease the traffic congestion in Mumbai. Since the beginning, the project has been facing many hurdles. Worli fishermen communities had opposed the project citing their livelihood has been affected due to the project.

BMC to compensate PAP after TISS's report

Thereafter, the BMC had appointed TISS to assess the impact of the mega project on the fishing community. As per the report submitted by TISS, the civic body has decided to compensate the project affected people (PAP) and made an arrangement of Rs136 crore. BMC has identified 1,343 fishermen eligible for the compensation.

“According to bifurcation made by the TISS in the report, people like actual fishermen, fish sellers, owners of the fishing boats, people who sail boats and working staff on the boats are also included in the compensation list. Apart from that, 'cast net' fishermen and people who do fishing with hands on the coast and collect shells and small fish in the rocks will also get compensation,” said the officer.

Distribution process will start soon: Officer

The officer added, “Department of Fisheries has communicated its approval for two lists. Now, we have initiated the process of their identification, their documents will be scrutinised and the distribution process will start soon.”

BMC is constructing a 10.58km coastal road from Priyadarshani Park to the south side of Worli Sealink. Because of this project, 34% fuel will be saved and 70% time of Mumbaikars will be saved. The average speed on Mumbai's road is around 20-21kmph. After the project is completed, vehicles can ply with the speed of 75kmph. The entire project has been divided into three packages and involves reclamation of 111 hectares of the Arabian Sea.