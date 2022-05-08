Mumbai: Newborn baby found inside dustbin at Marine Drive

In a shocking incident, a newborn baby was found left inside a dustbin at NS Road, Marine Drive on Saturday morning.

As per reports from Mid-Day, the infant was discovered by a BMC cleaner, who with the help of locals recovered the baby from the dustbin and provided him first-aid treatment and milk.

A case was registered against the unknown parents of the baby after the BMC cleaner informed the Marine Drive police station about the occurrence.

Earlier on Friday, a child was kidnapped from Boisar railway station. However, the case of the kidnapping was solved and the accused wsas nabbed within eight hours of the incident.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 01:49 PM IST