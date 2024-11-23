Mumbai: Newborn Baby Found Dead In Duct Of Residential Building In Ambernath

Representative

The body of a one-day-old newborn baby girl was found in the duct of a residential building in Ambernath West on Thursday morning. The police said that during questioning of the building's residents, they learned that a 22-year-old unmarried woman lived on the second floor.

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhre from Ambernath Police Station said, "We learned that a woman may have given birth to a baby girl the previous night and placed the newborn in the building's duct. We were alerted by a resident who noticed it. We will await the DNA report and continue with further investigations."