Mumbai: New Foot-Over-Bridge At Mumbai Central Station Opened For Public Use

In a significant development for Mumbai's railway infrastructure, a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) has been officially opened to the public at Mumbai Central (Main Line) on Wednesday. This FOB, constructed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and commissioned by Western Railway, spans an impressive length of 50.5 meters with a width of 5 meters, providing a convenient and safe passage for commuters connecting all platforms on the mainline.

According to a senior officials, the construction of this FOB came at an approximate cost of Rs 5 crore. Its inauguration marks another milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance Mumbai's railway network and improve passenger safety.

"This new FOB is part of a broader initiative by Western Railway to address the issue of trespassing and overcrowding on bridges within the region. According to sources, including this latest addition, a total of 14 FOBs have been commissioned in the past 16 months between Churchgate and Dahanu Road, bringing the total count to 147 FOBs in the Western Railway network" said an official.

"The recent FOBs have been strategically placed at stations including Virar, Nallasopara, Naigaon, Bhayandar, Andheri, Santacruz, Khar Road, Dadar, Grant Road, Matunga Road, and Charni Road. Additionally, two skywalks have been introduced, namely the Andheri Skywalk and another connecting Bandra Terminus to the suburban network at Khar Road station" he said.

According to WR, these infrastructure improvements are expected to contribute significantly to reducing the menace of trespassing on railway tracks and alleviating issues related to overcrowding on existing bridges.

"Western Railway authorities have urged their valued customers to prioritize safety by refraining from trespassing on railway tracks and instead make use of the newly constructed FOBs, subways, escalators, and lifts to cross over and change platforms. The completion of this new FOB at Mumbai Central marks a positive step towards a safer and more efficient commuting experience for Mumbai's railway passengers" further added an official.

