Mumbai: New buildings must have fire evacuation lifts, says BMC CFO

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, an undertaking if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Chief Fire Officer Hemant Parab told the Free Press Journal, Fire Evacuation lift is must for new buildings as per the 2018 notification. "Until the new buildings do not fulfill the obligation No-Objection Certificate (NOC) is not granted." When further asked that several builders prefer fire shoot instead of Fire Evacuation life, Parab replied, "At preliminary stage of planning of a new building if the said developer says that fire evacuation lift is not possible then we freeze the plan. A new building must have a fire evacuation life because today to operate a lift training us not required. Whereas, for fire shoot usage certain training is required. Moreover, it involves fear factor. Supposedly, buildings that have passed the preliminary stage when the 2018 notification was issued and cannot modify the plan for evacuation lift. Only those new buildings are allowed to use fire shoots."

It should be noted that the fire mishaps reported in past and recent past are in buildings which are not new. On this the Mumbai Fire Brigade CFO started, "We cannot force the old existing buildings that have come up before 2018 to install such fire evacuation lifts. To install such advance technology lifts is the sole decision of the housing society. However, we can always check and enforce the fire systems such as sprinklers etc to be operational."

Today there are several companies involved in manufacturing of such fire evacuation lifts. One such company is Spartan Engineering Industries Private Limited which specialises in such fire evacuation lifts. Vikram Mehta, Managing Director of Mumbai – based Spartan Engineering Industries Private Limited taking serious concern of this recent fire incident said, the number of fire incidents and the causalities in Mumbai’s high-rise buildings are just rising. Had there been enough fire evacuation mechanisms in place in all such buildings where fire broke out in the recent past, the city would not have seen such catastrophic situations. The living in high-rise buildings in a city like Mumbai has simply become precarious.

“People speak on firefighting, fire safety; but there is absolutely lesser or no attention to fire evacuation measures. No one speaks about how the firefighters could even reach to high floors in chronic fire incidents and evacuate the people stranded therein. People majorly die of carbon monoxide. Due to the lack of fire evacuation systems, people are forced to rescue themselves even through staircases and they may develop breathing issues inhaling excess carbon into the lungs resulting into fatal health issues and even deaths."

He further points out, "We can understand the extraordinary task of fire fighters to rescue several people stuck amid chronic fire situations. However, to tackle the scenario, we need sound fire evacuation infrastructure. Every high - rise building must have a Fire Evacuation lift and it must be the new 'vertical fire brigade' to reach higher floor in vertical ways. We also need Fire Engine Trucks to reach higher floors vertically."

Similarly, Fire Expert and part of Spartan company Dr. Deepak Monga said, in the Tardeo tragedy the CFO told media that firemen had to take the staircase with Breathing apparatus(BA). The weight of BA is almost 20kgs so these firemen had to climb 19 floors to rescue the people stuck on highrise. "If a fire evacuation lift would have been installed the task would have much more easier. In international countries such lifts are common in every building. It's high time that BMC and fire brigade creates awareness so that no builder runs away from the installation of such fire evacuation lifts. Since such lifts save lot of time, save lives and avert a major tragedy. Moreover, a fire engine may take 10 minutes and then the rescue operation will begin. However, if a fire evacuation lift is available the tenants themselves can safeguard themselves. Our company takes the responsibility of training people were such lifts are installed."

Meanwhile, Dr. Monga claimed that in Mumbai and Thane around 1400 buildings are under construction. However, of these only 100-200 buildings are installing such lifts. Meaning the ratio is just 2 per cent. The percentage should improve to prevent such fire mishaps.

While it's a long journey to convince all builders to install fire evacuation lifts considering the cost factor. Fire evacuation lifts though cost ranging between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1crore. While the fire shoot costs Rs 15-20 lakh. However, Several renowned builders have taken the initiative to install such life saving lifts like the Wadhwa Group, Hiranandani Group. Yashodhan Tere, Head of Design, the Wadhwa Group said, "A robust fire-fighting system is a crucial aspect of a building’s safety plan, be it is a residential/commercial/retail premises. Apart from just following the norms laid out by civic bodies for approvals, developers should add value by selecting fire-resistant materials for construction and should lay out proper fire evacuation equipments and plans which will minimize the risk in case of a fire emergency. An advisory or education/training to residents should also be done from time to time. For us customer's safety is utmost important."

Some of the salient features of fire evacuation lift:

Faster rescue and evacuation time

Safer and faster especially for old people, children, disabled people and pets.

Through IOT (internet of thing ) Automatic notification to occupants and fire brigade department in fire emergency

Equipped with fire fighting equipment like fire blanket, extinguisher, first aid kit.

Gear less traction machine

Reduces carry load of firemen and rescue team

Avoids fatigue

Different Power source

Real time data access

Two way communicate so firemen can communicate from any floor with the lift operator

Manual change over switch option

30 minutes battery backup

Lift cabin made of none combustible material

Fire rated vision panel

Jearkless backup system

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:02 AM IST