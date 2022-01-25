Pune: Man pushes wife into building’s lift duct from fourth floor; arrested

A 25-year-old woman sustained a serious spinal fracture after she was allegedly pushed into an open duct of a lift from the fourth floor of a building by her husband on Saturday following a dispute over a domestic issue, reports from the Indian Express stated.

The accused husband has been arrested, officials said.

According to the report, the woman landed on a heap of soil at the base of the duct and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune.

The couple resided in a building in Kakde Vasti in Kondhwa Budruk, Pune. The accused reportedly worked as a painter.

Sub-inspector P U Kapure, who is investigating the case, told IE that the couple had an argument over a domestic issue after which the husband pushed the wife into the open lift duct from the fourth floor. She landed on a heap of soil and was then rushed to a hospital by her family members who lived in the same building.

He added that the husband has been charged with attempted murder of his wife.

