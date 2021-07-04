Mumbai: Nearly 40% of civil work finished in MTHL project

Nearly 40 per cent of the civil work for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea link (MTHL) project has been completed. However, many complexities lie ahead, SVR Srinivas, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner told the Free Press Journal on Saturday, when contacted.

Recently, a review meeting was held with the MTHL project team officials, including consultants by the MMRDA commissioner, to discuss the challenges in the project and to resolve them. Besides, as the project has been affected by many factors, including the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioner has evaluated the project cost and ensured timely utilisation of segments. Officials have been directed to look into the height of the crash barrier, to maintain the overall project aesthetics, and emphasise on commissioning as per the previously targeted deadline of 2023 as against the delayed deadline of 2024.

MTHL, once ready, will act as a crucial connectivity route between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. It has been planned to decongest the island city by improving connectivity between Island city and main land (Navi Mumbai) and enhance development in Navi Mumbai. The under construction sea link was envisaged about 35 years back. But the project started only in April 2018.

Meanwhile, MMRDA will soon begin the newly proposed Sewri-Worli elevated connector work, which will be useful to disperse traffic from MTHL and the coastal road.