Mumbai: Nearly 25 percent of citizens visiting civic hospitals for Non-Communicable Diseases suffering from Diabetes, High BP

Nearly 25 percent of citizens visiting the Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) corners at the civic-run hospitals are suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and High Blood Pressure, according to the hospital authorities.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken the initiative to gauge the health parameters of the city’s population. Hospital deans said they have been getting good responses as on a daily basis 50-60 patients or their relatives are visiting NCD corners.

Dr Pravin Rathi, Dean, BYL Nair hospital said NCD corner was started on September 8 and since then daily 50-60 citizens are been tested or consulted for non-communicable diseases, which means so far over 700 people have been screened of which 20 per cent are suffering diabetes and hypertension, while 25 per cent are suffering from high blood pressure.

“Currently we have one NCD corner and we are setting up three more. This is being done for the first time where outsiders can voluntarily undergo a test for diabetes. We are also inviting patients and their kin who visit the hospital to take the tests,” he said.

The first centre was opened at Sion hospital on August 2, following which it was opened at King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital on September 6.

Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer, said they have prepared to boost both active and passive surveillance of NCDs in Mumbai. The “NCD corners” fall under passive surveillance. “These corners will target individuals and their relatives who, while visiting a civic hospital for any healthcare needs, can effortlessly get screened for diabetes and hypertension,” said Dr Gomare.

As per a recent World Health Organisation (WHO) Steps Survey study undertaken by BMC Public Health Department in collaboration with WHO, it is found that around 34 percent Hypertension and around 19 percent Diabetes prevalence exist among 18 to 69 years of Mumbai Residents. Hence this evidence directs us to make an action-based plan and it is important to screen all individuals above 30 years of age in Mumbai.

Mumbai NCD head and Deputy Executive health officer Dr Daksha Shah said they have received good response across all NCD corners set up in tertiary and peripheral hospitals. These centres are testing people who are 30 years and above.

“So far nearly 5,800 people have been screened at the 15 NCD corners and we are expecting numbers to increase in coming days considering more people are suffering from NCD but it gets diagnosed very late. Meanwhile big hospitals are setting up 3 to 4 corners considering the flow of patients,” she said.

As per the civic health officials, there are more than 1 lakh patients in the city suffering from diabetes and Hypertension. Currently, there are 35000 patients with diabetes who are registered with Bmc health facilities and taking treatment. The late diagnosis gives rise to other health issues. Which has a further severe impact on the health of people.

Dr Sangeeta Rawart, Dean, KEM hospital said “With the help of this center, we will be able to screen and diagnose patients who are in the pre-diabetic or hypertension stage. With the help of guidance and treatment, we can control them."

The civic health department, which currently lacks a database to map the prevalence of the non-communicable disease in Mumbai, is hoping to collect data by starting such centres at major civic hospitals, helping it formulate better health policies.

