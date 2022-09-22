Shambhavi Sharma: A cancer specialist with a passion for animal welfare

Dr Shambhavi Sharma is an animal lover and a climate change activist. A radiation oncologist by profession, Shambhavi’s heart beats for the poor animals. She has helped relocate or adopt several animals in dire states.

Growing up in a couple of small cities, she witnessed the harmony between small-town people and nature. Animals there are treated with love and are often fed by the regular morning walkers. The scenario is not the same in metropolitan cities where people don’t really care about stray animals. From horse-drawn carriages to exotic birds kept as pets, the sight of animal cruelty is not appalling but also inhumane. This caught Shambhavi’s attention, and she got involved with the process of rehabilitating and feeding them.

As a busy medical practitioner herself, Shambhavi says, “You don’t really need to do a lot for these animals. Something as small as just feeding them in your spare time can go a long way.” Not to mention if you really care about these animals, you can take a step ahead and adopt them too. This is so much better than adopting from a pet store. You get a pet to love, and they get a new home. A win-win situation for both parties involved.

Shambhavi is actively involved with organizations like Voice of Stray Dogs and Wildlife Rescue. Voice of Stray Dogs is a Bangalore-based organization that has rescued and rehabilitated thousands of stray dogs. Wildlife Rescue helps rescue raptors from buildings and commercial complexes, all with their own money. Shambhavi has helped rescue several raptors from her hospital as well with their help.

She’s a huge believer that you don’t have to be associated with any organisations to take care of animals. The key is not to mistreat and look down upon them as secondary life forms. Reverse your roles with them and think of them as sentient beings with feelings. This will help prevent hideous and cruel acts like throwing stones at stray animals.

Shambhavi says, “Little acts like putting a bowl of water in summer for birds is something all of us are capable of doing. Acts like these help us do our bits for these animals and also help us become a better human.”

In a country like India, poor treatment of animals and the sight of stray animals in hostile conditions are common. To protect these animals from torture, youngsters like Shambhavi are a beacon of hope and a promise for a better future.

