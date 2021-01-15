Mumbai: NCP leader Eknath Khadse appears before ED

NCP leader Eknath Khadse, who had received summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) appeared before the agency on Friday morning for the first time.

Khadse, who has been nominated by NCP to the legislative council from the Governor’s quota, was summoned in connection with the purchase of a three-acre plot on his wife’s name in Bhosari near Pune. In June 2016, Khadse, who was considered the number 2 in the Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet, resigned from his ministerial berth in the wake of charges of corruption and misuse of power.

The leader had earlier sought more time from the agency due to health concerns.