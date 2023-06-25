Mumbai: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal To Lead OBC Communities

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who was in news earlier this week for demanding state party chief's position for an OBC leader, is all set to lead the OBC communities at the national level.

Bhujbal is scheduled to attend VP Singh's birthday celebrations in Delhi on Sunday. At the two-day program he is also expected hold discussions on issues related to OBC communities with several of the prominent leaders on national level.

Bhujbal is chief guest for Constitution Club Programme

"I've been invited as chief guest for the commemorative program at the Constitution Club at Delhi on the occasion of birthday of former PM VP Singh, who implemented the Mandal Commission report to grant reservations for OBCs," Bhujbal said.

Bhujbal will guide the audience on issues related to Mandal Commission, OBC quota, cast based census etc. at the function which is expected to be attended by several influential personalities from the OBC communities across India. Prominent among them being JDU MP Giridhari Yadav, CPI leader D Raja, DMK MP P Wilson, OBC ideologue Prof Kancha Iliah, BSP MP Kunbar Danish Ali and former JNU VC DRb Shefalika Shekhar.

According to the press note released from Bhujbal's office, 'Truth Seekers International' of one Sunil Sardar has organized the program titled "Legacy of Social Justice".

A team of social and political leaders from several of the OBC communities is said to have approached Bhujbal a few months back urging him to lead the community at the national level. The communities have no prominent political representation left at the national level after the demise of JDU leader Sharad Yadav and SP leader Mulayamsingh Yadav, the leaders had said. While responding them, Bhujbal had indicated that he always believed in fighting for the cause of OBC and backward communities.