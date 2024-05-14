FPJ's Railway Station Audit: Unaddressed Garbage, Security Threat To Commuters; King Circle Railway Station In Poor Condition |

Mumbai: Kings Circle Railway Station, once applauded for its cleanliness by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PMs 'Man ki Bat' program in 2014 -2015), now faces criticism over its average cleanliness condition. A recent visit by Free Press Journal correspondents during a station audit campaign revealed significant concerns regarding cleanliness, security, and infrastructure maintenance.

With approximately 200 trains passing through daily and an average footfall of 22,000 passengers, Kings Circle Station remains one of the vital link in the city's transport network, generating on average monthly passengers revenue of Rs 25 lakh.

During the inspection on Tuesday, FPJ observed garbage accumulation at multiple locations on the platforms, indicating lapses in the station's cleanliness regimen. Additionally, the condition of the pathway connecting both platforms was found to be substandard, with uneven surfaces posing challenges, particularly during the monsoon season.

Despite the provision of drinking water facilities on both platforms, the presence of adjacent slums, especially near platform number two (towards Mahim), poses a direct security threat to commuters. These multi-story slum settlements afford easy visibility of platform activities, potentially enabling antisocial elements to monitor passenger movements.

The dissatisfaction among commuters is palpable, with frequent traveler Janki Das 52 a frequent commuter, highlighting the glaring issue of unaddressed garbage on the platforms, suggestive of inadequate cleaning efforts.

Similarly, Mahima Jain (56) another frequent users of the station, expressed concerns about the poor condition of the pathway, emphasizing its adverse impact on passenger experience, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Security emerges as another pressing issue at Kings Circle Station, with reports of unsocial elements frequenting the platforms at night, potentially jeopardizing the safety of passengers. Ganpat Kadam (42) another frequent user of the station, echoing the sentiments of many commuters, highlighted the need for enhanced security measures to deter such activities and ensure a safe travel environment for all.

The state government has approved the proposal of renaming of Kings Circle Station to Tirthankara Parshvanath recently. However according to passengers only change in name will not help. " Only change in the name will not going to help. Signifying a potential rebranding effort, Kings Circle Station must address critical issues of cleanliness, security, and infrastructure maintenance to ensure a safe and pleasant commuting experience for all passengers." Said Surendra Kanan (34) an frequent users of the station.