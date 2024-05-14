Mira-Bhayandar: Murder Accused Held From Delhi After 27 Years

The Killer in Police Custody after 27-Long Years |

Mumbai: After remaining absconding for nearly 27 years, an accused was finally arrested by the crime branch unit (Zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for his involvement in the brutal murder of his acquaintance along with his two accomplices in an industrial area of Bhayandar.

According to the police the incident which was the fall-out of petty tiff over garbage was reported on 5, December, 1997. The deceased-Dharamnath Ramshankar Pandey was assaulted with bamboo sticks by the trio identified as- Vijaysingh Chauhan, Rajendra Ramdural Pal and Pannalal Chauhan alias Mewalal.

Based on the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, an offence under section 302 (murder), 504 intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered against the trio at the Bhayandar police station.

While Vijaysingh was arrested on the day of crime, his accomplices managed to remain absconding. While scanning old cases in which the accused were still at large, the crime branch unit began re-investigations.

Police personnel- Pushpendra Thapa who was working on the case got a sketchy clue that Mewalal was staying somewhere in Delhi. The team immediately left for Delhi and after relentless efforts managed to nab him from the Swaroop Nagar area on Sunday.

A native of a remote village in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, Mewalal was brought back to the twin-city on a transit remand granted by the Metropolitan Magistrate at the North District Rohini Court in New Delhi. The case has been handed over to the Bhayandar police station for further investigations.