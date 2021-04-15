Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital after surgery

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was on Thursday discharged from the Breach Candy hospital after a surgery. He had undergone a laparoscopy surgery on his gallbladder on Monday.

"Our party President Sharad Pawar saheb has been discharged from hospital today and is in good health. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and support for Saheb," Mailk tweeted.

A successful laparoscopy surgery was conducted today on our party President Sharad Pawar Saheb's gall bladder by Dr Balsara. He is in stable health and is recuperating in his room at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai," Malik had tweeted on Monday.

Pawar’s daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule in her Facebook post on the occasion of Gudi Padwa said, “Gudi Padwa, after a successful surgery of honourable Sharad Pawar. Baba is still at the hospital. Ajit Dada and Sunetra Vahini came to see him and we all could come together at the hospital. Cannot celebrate Gudi Padwa owing to the spread of Covid19 but sharing moments with our family will give us strength to defeat the current crisis. Celebrate Gudi Padwa but be careful. Be safe.”

Pawar on March 30 had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of one of the gallstones.