 Mumbai: NCP Chief Ajit Pawar's Facebook Page Hacked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: NCP Chief Ajit Pawar's Facebook Page Hacked

Mumbai: NCP Chief Ajit Pawar's Facebook Page Hacked

NCP's state general secretary and treasurer Shivajirao Garje has demanded an investigation into the hacking incident and strict legal action against those who deliberately spread fake news on social media by taking screenshots of the party chief's hacked Facebook page.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 01:46 AM IST
article-image
NCP Chief Ajit Pawar | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra's ruling NCP has lodged a case with the Cyber Crime Branch alleging that its president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Facebook page was hacked by some unknown persons and objectionable content posted on it.

NCP's state general secretary and treasurer Shivajirao Garje has demanded an investigation into the hacking incident and strict legal action against those who deliberately spread fake news on social media by taking screenshots of the party chief's hacked Facebook page.

Garje said that the content uploaded on the party chief's Facebook page is blatantly mischievous.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar On EY Pune Employee's Death: 'Rising Cases Of Young People Dying From Stress Need Our...
article-image

He also indicated that it is an attempt to malign the image of Ajit Pawar and the NCP ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Confident Of MVA's Victory And Congress CM Post In Upcoming Polls
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Confident Of MVA's Victory And Congress CM Post In Upcoming Polls
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Admits 14-Year-Old Complaint Against Developers Over Redevelopment Breach Despite Delay
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Admits 14-Year-Old Complaint Against Developers Over Redevelopment Breach Despite Delay
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: HSGMC Ex-Gen Secy Gurvinder Singh Dhamija And Manohar Lal Khattar's Nephew Ramit Join Congress; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: HSGMC Ex-Gen Secy Gurvinder Singh Dhamija And Manohar Lal Khattar's Nephew Ramit Join Congress; VIDEO
Mumbai: No FIR Filed Yet In Suicide Case Of Chartered Accountant Sandeep Paswan In Deonar
Mumbai: No FIR Filed Yet In Suicide Case Of Chartered Accountant Sandeep Paswan In Deonar

The NCP leader noted that the hacking of Ajit Pawar's Facebook page and uploading of objectionable content took place when Ajit Pawar had been engaged in taking out his Jan Sanman Yatra to promote the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and other welfare and development schemes. It was also an attempt to increase NCP's outreach to voters and the makeover of the party in the run-up to upcoming Assembly elections, he said.

Read Also
'It's Discouraging': Ajit Pawar Expresses Disappointment Over Unacknowledged Baramati Development...
article-image

Garje said Pawar was on a tour of Maharashtra for the last one and a half months, interacting with various sections of the society and promoting various schemes of the government across the state.

"The Jan Sanman Yatra is getting great response across the state. Due to this, some people are deliberately trying to the malign image of Ajitd Pawar," he claimed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Confident Of MVA's...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Confident Of MVA's...

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Admits 14-Year-Old Complaint Against Developers Over Redevelopment...

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Admits 14-Year-Old Complaint Against Developers Over Redevelopment...

Mumbai: No FIR Filed Yet In Suicide Case Of Chartered Accountant Sandeep Paswan In Deonar

Mumbai: No FIR Filed Yet In Suicide Case Of Chartered Accountant Sandeep Paswan In Deonar

Mumbai: NCP Chief Ajit Pawar's Facebook Page Hacked

Mumbai: NCP Chief Ajit Pawar's Facebook Page Hacked

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 : Polling Booths Increased To 10,111 In Mumbai As Voter Capacity...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 : Polling Booths Increased To 10,111 In Mumbai As Voter Capacity...