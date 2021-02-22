Mumbai: NCB seizes prescribed drug from Kurla courier firm; one held in Delhi

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have seized 4,824 tablets weighing 2.613 kilograms, a commercial quantity of Tramadol tablets, at Professional Courier Unit in Kurla on Sunday. The agency also arrested the consigner of the consignment at Delhi in connection with the case. Tramadol is a psychotropic drug that is medically prescribed as a painkiller as well. It is a scheduled 'H' drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and can only be dispensed under the prescription of a registered medical practitioner.

According to Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of NCB's Mumbai Unit, on the basis of intelligence received by the unit, a team of NCB, Mumbai, seized 4,824 tablets of Tramadol tablets at Professional Courier Unit, Damji-Shamji Industrial Estate, LBS Marg, near Golden Palace Hotel, Kamani, in Kurla (West) on Sunday. In a follow up action of the said case, the consignor of the consignment identified as Mohammad Anas was arrested by the NCB team at Delhi on Monday.