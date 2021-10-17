e-Paper Get App

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 09:42 AM IST

Mumbai: NCB raids 2 places in Palghar, seizes mephedrone worth Rs 1 crore; 1 held

ANI
A man has been arrested for supplying illegal drugs in Palghar on Saturday.

505 grams of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1 crore in two different operations were also seized, said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The man has been identified as Mohammad Ajaz Yakub Shaikh, a resident of Mumbai.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of NCB followed Yakub Shaikh and seized 205 grams of MD at National Highway, Vasai (East) in Palghar district Later, in the second operation, the NCB seized 300 grams of MD at Nalasopara (East) in Palghar district, said the NCB.

The central agency also said the Yakub Shaikh procured the contraband from one Nigerian national, Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 09:42 AM IST
