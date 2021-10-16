Palghar: Factory worker arrested for murdering colleague

A factory worker was arrested in Wada in Palghar district for allegedly murdering his colleague, police said on Saturday.

Ghanshyam Pal (45) had got Ramlal Pal (32) a job in the vessel-processing factory but was angry after the latter complained about him to the owner on some issue, said Senior Inspector Sudhir Shankhe of Wada police station.

An argument broke out in the early hours of Saturday and Ghanshyam killed Ramlal by hitting him on the head with a blunt object, he said.

ALSO READ Mumbai: NCB raids underway at three locations including Andheri and Juhu

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 06:53 PM IST