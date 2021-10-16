e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 06:53 PM IST

Palghar: Factory worker arrested for murdering colleague

An argument broke out in the early hours of Saturday and Ghanshyam killed Ramlal by hitting him on the head with a blunt object
PTI
Photo: Representative Image

A factory worker was arrested in Wada in Palghar district for allegedly murdering his colleague, police said on Saturday.

Ghanshyam Pal (45) had got Ramlal Pal (32) a job in the vessel-processing factory but was angry after the latter complained about him to the owner on some issue, said Senior Inspector Sudhir Shankhe of Wada police station.

An argument broke out in the early hours of Saturday and Ghanshyam killed Ramlal by hitting him on the head with a blunt object, he said.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: NCB raids underway at three locations including Andheri and Juhu

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 06:53 PM IST
