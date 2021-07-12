Mumbai: NCB arrests woman with 1.8 kg of charas from Nagpada

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai in an operation at Nagpada arrested a woman and seized 1.8 kg of hashish (Commercial Quantity) on Sunday. As per preliminary investigation seized charas had arrived from Jammu and Kashmir. During the operation, it was uncovered that off late the drug mafias are using minor children and women for trafficking of drugs, agency officials said.

The arrested woman has been identified as Hussain Bi, a resident of Nagpada.

Speaking about the operation, Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, on specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance near Nagpada Junction and intercepted one Hussain Bi and seized 1.8 Kilograms of hashish. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that seized charas had arrived from Jammu and Kashmir", he said.

"During the operation, it was uncovered that off late the drug mafias are using minor children and women for trafficking of drugs. Hussain Bi, who has three children had come along with one of his minor child to deliver drugs to her client. This was basically to avoid suspicion. She was sourcing drugs from Jammu and Kashmir, which would come to Mumbai via Ajmer. We are trying to find out who she was sourcing drugs from. Her name had cropped up during the investigation of two cases wherein NCB had seized drugs snuggled from Jammu and Kashmir last month", said Wankhede.