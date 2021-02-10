Mumbai: NCB arrests peddler with MD, issues look-out circular against another

A history sheeter who majorly operated in the Thane-Kalyan belt has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in possession of 412 grams of Mephedrone regarded as a commercial quantity.

The NCB arrested one Wasi Ahmad Ansari alias Chotu after conducting searches during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The arrest of Ansari took place based on the investigation of Chinku Pathan, relative of mafia don Karim Lala, in a drug case. “Wasi has been a major peddler in Kalyan and Thane areas and has been linked with the Pathan case,” said a senior NCB officer. Based on information, Wasi was intercepted during midnight at Shilfata Chowk in Kalyan.

“Wasi was in his black coloured car when we caught him,” the officer added. Earlier, the agency conducted searches at Wasi’s residence at Sadguru residency, Daighar, Shil-Kalyan road in Thane district. The NCB recovered 357 grams of Mephedrone at his residence and additional 55 grams in his car. “Wasi has been earlier arrested by Byculla and Bhiwandi Police stations in the year 2019 in cases registered under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and IPC 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Meanwhile, the NCB has issued a lookout circular against suspected drug peddler Mohammad Bilal alias Telwala in connection with a drug case to ensure that he does not flee the country. The agency is searching for Bilal after scrutinizing the chats of Arif Bhujwala who was arrested in a major drug case in which his lab in Dongri was busted. Bilal’s involvement was revealed after the agency found out that he was impersonating himself as a woman while chatting with Bhujwala.

Bilal, a history-sheeter, is under the scanner of the agency for supplying MD in the country and also abroad, confirmed a senior NCB officer. The investigations revealed that Bilal has been interacting with other peddlers as a woman as well. He has even faked documents of a woman to rent a godown which was allegedly used to manufacture drugs. The chats revealed that Bilal used code words to interact with his network of peddlers and ensured utmost precautions to avoid getting caught. He changed his SIM card frequently and did not reveal his real name or identity to anyone.