Mumbai: Nawab Malik admitted to JJ hospital

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Malik was on Friday taken for a medical examination from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.

He has been remanded to ED custody till March 3, in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case. He was sent to ED custody for seven days by a court in Mumbai in connection with the case.

Earlier, ED had sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader from the court. He was arrested on Wednesday by the ED.

According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning. Soon after his arrest, Malik said that he is not scared and will fight and win.

Earlier this month, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party is demanding the resignation of the State Minister but the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA-- comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) government has rejected the demand for Nawab Malik's resignation.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Details awaited.



He has been remanded to ED custody till March 3, in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/NSGxiosJhM — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 02:06 PM IST