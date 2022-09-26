Mumbai: Navratri mandals to amplify BMC's preventive healthcare program for women

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: The public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to launch its preventive healthcare program for women through various modes of communication and health camps across the city.

The civic body will also reach out to Navratri Mandals of each ward for creating awareness of anaemia, the importance of Antenatal Care (ANC) etc. For larger mandals, it plans to rely on its information, education and communication (IEC) programme. Health officials said this initiative has been undertaken through ‘Mata Surakshit toh Ghar Surakshit’ through which they have planned to reach out to as many women and make them aware of health issues they face and the treatment for it.

During the campaign, women above 18 years of age, mothers and pregnant women would be examined from a health point of view. Health camps would be organised for different diseases as well as dental problems. Preventive and treatment facilities will also be made in the camps along with examination.

Dr Daksha Shah, Deputy Executive Health Officer said the aim of this campaign is to provide necessary preventive and curative health facilities to all women, mothers and pregnant women above 18 years of age. This campaign will be carried out in three categories - Primary, Secondary and Tertiary.

“In the primary category we will be screening pregnant women and will ask them to get early registration at the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC). Moreover, we will instruct them to undergo several tests which need to be done when they are pregnant. For which one camp in a week will be done at maternity homes and PHCs. However, in the second category we will be focusing on non-communicable diseases, while in the tertiary level we will focus on breast cancer,” she said.

Dr Shah further added that they have roped Navratri mandala who will be playing the jingles provided by the state government. Various schemes related to women's health will also be displayed at mandals. Moreover they will be providing dental and optical check-ups at the camps or PHC.

“With this initiative will be having a health data of women living in the city and it will help us to understand which is the most common disease that we need to focus on. Moreover, I urge all women to come forward for this campaign as it is in their benefit,” she added.

Medical health officer, F-South Ward, which comprises area such as Parel, Sewree, Lalbaugh and Kalachowki, said they will be holding several camps under ‘Mata Surakshit toh Ghar Surakshit’ where they will be screening women for all health-related issues such as cancer, hypertension, diabetes, anaemia and etc. It is one of its kind initiatives undertaken by the civic body.

“It will be a month-long campaign which will be conducted at the maternity homes, health posts and Navratri mandals in respective areas. We will be creating awareness related to all non-communicable and communicable diseases amongst the women. Nine days of Navratri will help us to reach out to maximum women,” she said.