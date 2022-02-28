Mumbai-Navi Mumbai water taxi service receives poor response; sees just three trips in 10 days

In the past 10 days since the Mumbai-Navi Mumbai water taxi began services, the speed boat service has been on just three trips between the two locations, while the catamaran has had no trips at all, reports from Indian Express stated.

The service, which was was first planned three decades ago, will considerably reduce commute time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The water service was flagged off from Belapur with a total of 8 boats, 7 speedboats with a capacity of 10 to 30 passengers each and a catamaran boat with a capacity of 56 passengers.

At present, the water transport services is available from Belapur to Bhaucha Dhakka, JNPT and Elephanta. While one can reach Bhaucha Dhakka in 30 minutes, it will take 20 minutes to reach Elephanta by a speed boat. However, in a catamaran, it will take 50 minutes to reach Bhaucha Dakka from Belapur.

The commuting in water transport will not only save time, but it will also be hassle-free. At present, even by suburban trains, it takes around 70 minutes to reach Mumbai and at least 90 minutes by road.

Planned around three decades ago, the Belapur jetty is constructed at a cost of Rs 8.37 crores under the Sagarmala programme, jointly funded by central and state government with 50:50 ratio. The jetty has ample space for parking to accommodate 75 cars and 85 two-wheelers.

