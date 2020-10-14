Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune weather update: IMD says Maha to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours

For October 14:

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ahmednagar. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Nasik & Jalgaon. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Pune.

For October 15:

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Pune, Ahmednagar & Nasik. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar.

For October 16: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nasik.

Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai said, "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Sea along & off Maharashtra & south Gujarat coasts and over east-central & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea from 15th October onwards for the subsequent 3 days."

"Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to commence along & off Maharashtra & south Gujarat coasts from 15th October morning."