Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune weather update: IMD says Maha to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours

On Wednesday, IMD Mumbai issued a heavy rainfall/thunderstorm warning for North Madhya Maharashtra for the next couple of days.
Dy Director General of Meteorology KS Hosalikar on Twitter said, "Latest updates for Mumbai, Thane - As per the latest observations received, North Konkan is very likely to receive heavy rains in coming 24 hrs along with thunderstorms, including Mumbai Thane Palghar. Take care and the intense spell likely to continue ahead."
For October 14:
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ahmednagar. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Nasik & Jalgaon. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Pune.
For October 15:
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Pune, Ahmednagar & Nasik. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar.
For October 16: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nasik.
Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai said, "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Sea along & off Maharashtra & south Gujarat coasts and over east-central & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea from 15th October onwards for the subsequent 3 days."
"Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to commence along & off Maharashtra & south Gujarat coasts from 15th October morning."
Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain in the next 48 hours.
The IMD has also issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Thursday and the next three days for south Konkan and central Maharashtra.
According to IMD, an extremely low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16. This could result into heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions are expected to get showers on Wednesday while Mumbai and Konkan regions would receive rain on 15th and 16th.
