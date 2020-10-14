IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai: What ‘Red’, ‘Orange’, 'Yellow' alerts mean

for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Thursday and the next three days for south Konkan and central Maharashtra.
Maharashtra is likely to receive heavy-to-extremely heavy rainfall in the next two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. As per IMD, an extremely low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16. It would result into heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra.
But, what does 'orange alert' mean? The IMD uses four colour codes to indicate various categories of alerts.
According to IMD, these warnings are mainly meant for administrators to keep ready and position their resources to handle situations arising out of weather related disastrous events.
Here's what IMD's colour-coded alerts mean:
Green (No warning): No advisory is issued.
Yellow (Be updated): Authorities are advised to “Be updated” on the situation. The yellow alert indicates that hazardous conditions are possible and people need to be aware of the potential impacts of the changing weather.
Orange (Be prepared): Through an orange warning, the IMD indicates a risk to people and property. The forecast during an Orange warning is of heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Red (Take Action): The forecast is for extremely heavy rainfall. It also suggests that significant damage and disruption could take place. In this case, IMD asks people in the area to take immediate action to protect their property and kin and, if required, move to safer locations.
