Mumbai: Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital Launches 3D Printing Laboratory To Enhance Surgical Precision

To perform oncologic, reconstructive orthopaedic and specialised dentistry surgeries with accurate precision, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital has launched a medical 3D printing laboratory. The modern facility features two 3D printers capable of producing bone models for a better understanding of intricate anatomy or pathology. Additionally, it generates surgical cutting guides to aid in the precise planning and execution of bone cancer surgeries.

More about the technology

Spearheading the project, Surgical Oncology (Orthopaedic) Director Dr Manish Agarwal said, “Previously, outsourcing these services could take up to two weeks, but now, we can have these essential tools ready for our surgical team within 24 to 48 hours.” In cancer treatment, where each day counts, such a rapid turnaround offers immense benefit. Additionally, the use of open-source software and in-house resources makes this advanced technology highly affordable, further enhancing patient accessibility and care, he added.

The virtual design of the 3D bone model is made using CT scans. These models are then utilised by the 3D printers to produce the models and surgical cutting guides with unparalleled accuracy. While the bone models are used in surgical planning, the cutting guides fit perfectly on the patient's bone, guiding surgeons to make precise excisions. The technology significantly enhances accurate delineation of tumor-affected areas to preserve healthy bone tissue and achieve optimal functional outcomes without compromising on treatment outcomes.