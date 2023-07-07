Mumbai: Doctor Files Molestation Case Against Colleague At Nanavati Hospital

Representational image |

A 27-year-old resident doctor of Nanavati Max hospital has filed a First Information Report at Santacruz police on Thursday against the clinical consultant. “The victim complained of molestation by one of her colleague doctors, after which a case has been registered against the said doctor under section 354. At present, the investigation is going on,” said a senior police official on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the hospital's Prevention of sexual harassment (POSH) committee is probing the matter and they will cooperate in the investigation conduct by police.

Doctor approaches police

On July 5, a resident doctor from the obstetrics and gynaecology department approached the police and alleged that she was touched inappropriately by the clinical consultant for over a year against her will. She had complained to the hospital’s Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committee, but no action was taken, she has alleged.

“I am being constantly harassed, which is impacting my mental health,” she said in the complaint, adding that another female clinical consultant is targeting her for her caste and exploiting her for personal errands.