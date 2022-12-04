Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway: 10 things to know about the 'game-changer' project

Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway has been termed to be a 'game-changer' project by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Nagpur to Shirdi stretch of the project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11. This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

CM Shinde was in Nagpur to inspect the work ahead of the prime minister's visit.

10 must-know things about the game-changer project

*The project costs of the 701-km Nagpur to Mumbai super communication expressway is Rs 55,335 crore including construction related cost of Rs 39,000 crore. The first phase of 520 km from Nagpur to Shirdi is ready for thorough traffic and the same is planned to be opened for the public. The entire balance stretch for traffic is said to be opened by July 2023

*Travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai to be reduced to 6-7 hours and 10 districts will be connected directly with Mumbai by an access controlled expressway. 8861.02 hectare land required for the project was acquired by a mix direct purchase method and acquisition by consent within a timeframe of 9-12 months. An amount of Rs 8,003.03 crore is disbursed for compensation of land

*All clearances about environment, forest and wildlife were taken before starting the civil work on ground. The MSRDC partnered with Wildlife Institute of India to scientifically address the issues of concern of protection of wildlife across the entire length of expressway. MSRDC constructed 100 structures to facilitate easy movement of wildlife across the expressway. Wherever recommended, noise barriers/vision barriers are also installed/erected

*20 wayside amenities to provide facilities like food hub, petrol pumps, electric charging ports, parking, trauma centre’s and ambulance for the commuters are planned along the side of the expressway in addition to standalone 9 fuel stations. Over 1000 new farm ponds and check dams have been built in drought prone areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada regions along the Samruddhi Mahamarg

*A total of 138.47 my of electricity is proposed to be generated through solar initiative

*The expressway will promote tourism as it connects various tourist locations like Shirdi, Verul, Lonar Lake, Ajanta, Ellora, Aurangabad, Jyotirlingas of Trimbakeshwar and Ghrushneshwar, Panchvati and Hill station at Igatpuri

*The Samruddhi Mahamarg will have direct links to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust.It will facilitate rapid transportation of goods agricultural products, dairy products and manpower from across Maharashtra to the markers across the country and abroad

*The Samruddhi Mahamarg will generate massive employment opportunities both direct and indirect. It is expected that after completion of this project, people who are forced to move to larger cities in search of employment, will find employment bear their hometown and this may help stemming migration from the countryside

*The right of way (RoW) accommodates a dedicated utility corridor. MSRDC has partnered with GAIL and provided right of use (RoU) corridor for laying 700 km of Mumbai Nagpur Jharsuguda Gas Pipeline. The work of laying this pipeline is at an advanced stage. This is first of its kind partnership of GAIL with a Road Authority

*At some of the interchanges new towns called ‘’Khushi Samruddhi Kendra’’ are being set up along the route. As on date the government has notified 18 sites for development of such new towns. It is proposed to set up skill development centres at these places, state of the art healthcare amenities, education institutions, IT parks. Agro-based industries set up in these towns will provide employment, self employment and other opportunities to help the farmers to augment agricultural income. It is expected that this expressway will spurt development in hitherto untapped geography which will create employment for around 5 lakh people