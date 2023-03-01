Mumbai: Nagpur caller issues bomb threat to homes of Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan & Dharmendra; police probe underway | Representative image

Mumbai: Bomb blasts will rock the homes of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, Antilia, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and cine star Dharmendra, among other prominent people of Mumbai, according to a phone call received by the control room of Nagpur Police on Tuesday.

The caller also claimed that 25 armed men have reached Dadar in Mumbai to carry out the terror attack.

Nagpur police immediately passed on this information to Mumbai police, which is trying to trace the caller, according to a Mumbai police official. Police personnel, including the bomb disposal squad, are conducting searches at all places, according to the sources.

In 2021, the crime intelligence unit of Mumbai Police had detained two people in connection with spreading rumours of bombs at three railway stations and at Bachchan’s residence.

Hoax caller arrested last week

On Feb 25, a man was arrested within 9 hours after he called the south control room of Mumbai Police and informed that bomb blasts will be carried out in the JJ Hospital, Bhendi Bazar and Nal Bazar areas.

Caller claimed explosives landed at Mumbai port to be used in bomb blast

The police said the control room received the call at 1.35pm on Friday, with the caller claiming that 90kg of mephedrone and explosives have landed at Mumbai Port and that the latter will be used to carry out blasts at the three locations. A team was formed and police stations in these areas including JJ Marg, Yellowgate, Colaba, Marine Drive and DB Marg police stations were informed.

Caller arrested from Dahanu

During the investigation, they identified the called as Nagpur resident Ashwin Bharat Mahiskar. The call was made from Dahanu railway station in Palghar district. As the threat call was received from Dahanu, the crime branch of Dahanu police was informed and they took Mahiskar into custody. He was then booked and arrested by the JJ Marg police. Mahiskar is a driver by profession and is currently unemployed.

Police check ports, landing points, sensitive areas

According to an officer, police teams searched all the ports and landing points, along with sensitive and crowded areas of south Mumbai after they received the threat call but they could not find anything suspicious.

