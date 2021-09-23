Mumbai: MVA slams BJP on sexual assault charges

The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners and BJP, on Thursday, were engaged in a verbal duel over the sexual assault allegations made against the latter party’s worker.

Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar condemned the BJP for its inaction. She said, "I'll meet the victim and police officers on this matter. Where are the BJP leaders now? The victim sought help from its MLAs and MPs, but to no avail."

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant said, “A woman was molested in the office of a BJP corporator. Instead of getting justice, she was beaten by the corporators to suppress her voice. This has exposed BJP’s anti-woman face.” “Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil should explain what action will be taken against the BJP leaders who tried to suppress the victim’s voice. The entire BJP stands against the oppressed woman and in the midst of saving the perpetrator. We publicly condemn it,” noted Sawant.

NCP women’s wing chief Rupali Chakankar slammed the BJP and said that the state governor should hold a special workshop of the BJP office bearers on women safety instead of convening a two-day session of the state legislature.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh, who has been vocal against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on the crimes against women, said that they will submit a video involving the victim to the police station for further action.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:44 PM IST