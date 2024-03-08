Mumbai: Muslim Women Demand Access To Education, End To Discrimination In Upcoming Polls

X

Mumbai: Libraries, residential schools and hostels – these are part of a wishlist prepared for political parties given the upcoming elections by various groups of Muslim women.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of International Women’s Day under the umbrella of the Young Secular Muslim Women’s Collective, these women presented a list of demands aimed at improving access to education and healthcare facilities among the minority community, especially its female population. These demands will be presented to the political parties vying for votes in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

Poor Education & Representation In Govt

Highlighting their poor education level and representation in government positions, the youngsters called for special measures to uplift Muslim women. These include increasing the free schooling provision under the Right to Education (RTE) Act till class 10, waiving tuition fees till graduation, and ensuring equal opportunities for education to everyone.

Support For Female Muslim Students

Considering that many parents are reluctant to let girls travel long distances for education, there should be residential schools for them, demanded the activists. They also want library and reading spaces to help Muslim students prepare for various competitive exams.

Call For Equality, Justice And Upholding Secularism

The representatives of the organisation also called for an end to religious bigotry and upholding of secular values in the state. The collective claimed that many Muslim youngsters are feeling dejected due to discrimination in the public and private sectors. They urged that the constitutional ideals of equality and justice should prevail in the state.