Mumbai: MU final year practical exams to begin from April 5

The final-year last semester (Semester 8) theory examinations for Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) Undergraduate (UG) programme of the University of Mumbai (MU) will be conducted online from June 1, 2021. The varsity announced it on Thursday. Also, this year, instead of lead colleges preparing question banks for colleges in its cluster, the MU will provide question banks to degree colleges that are conducting final-year exams of Bachelor of Engineering (B.E), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) and Postgraduate (PG) Arts, Commerce and Science courses.

The MU released the schedule stating the final-year Semester 8 theory exams of Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) course will begin from May 3 while, Semester 10 of Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) course will begin from May 17, 2021 via online mode.

The Semester 6 theory exam of Bachelor of Law (3 years) course and Semester 10 of Bachelor of Law (5 years) course will commence from May 17, 2021.

Vinod Patil, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation of MU said, "This time, MU will provide question banks to degree colleges conducting final-year last semester theory examinations of B.E, B.Pharm and PG Arts, Commerce and Science courses. Also, the schedule for final theory examinations of PG Arts, Commerce and Science programmes will be declared soon."

In addition, practical examinations, project and viva-voce exams of final year students of MU are scheduled to be conducted from April 5 to 15, 2021 via Zoom app, Google Meet, Skype or via telephone, if necessary. Degree colleges said they have kept the option open for professors to conduct practicals at college campuses as well as from home.

The principal of a Borivali college said, "We have kept laboratories and classrooms open for professors who wish to conduct practical examinations for final year students from the campus. Students have been awarded assignments, online tests and virtual viva-voce as part of practical examinations to avoid commuting in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai."