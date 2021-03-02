Mumbai: MU declares major TYBCom semester 5 results; 63,532 students pass

Around 63,532 students have passed as the much-awaited results of the Third Year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) Undergraduate (UG) programme semester five were declared on Tuesday by the University of Mumbai (MU). The pass percentage of the winter semester five results of final year BCom course is 95.19 per cent.

