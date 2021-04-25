Mumbai: MSWA urges state to find other ways to hold HSC board exams

The Maharashtra Students Welfare Association (MSWA) has written a letter to state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, appealing to take a decision regarding the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations. It has requested the state to conduct online examination, devise alternative methods for the examination or promote all students based on their internal assessment to prevent health risks amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In the letter dated April 25, 2021, MSWA stated, "Considering the COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra, HSC students and their parents are worried and stressed. The offline board examination has already been postponed. If the situation worsens, postponing the examination again or conducting it offline will not be a good option."

MSWA further stated, "We request you (the education minister) on behalf of the students of Maharashtra to please consider alternative methods, online examination or promote all students on the basis of internal assessment."

Students have been repeatedly posting on Twitter and other social media platforms for an alternative method to conduct the HSC board examination. Goel Saini, a student said, "The situation in Maharashtra is not at all safe for offline examination. The state should take a decision regarding the HSC board examination and find alternative methods, such as internal assessments."

For now, the state School Education Department has not cancelled the board examination, but postponed it till May-end.